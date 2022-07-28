DANVILLE — Dr. Susan Parisi has been named Geisinger's first chief wellness officer.
In this new role, Parisi will oversee the implementation of a systemwide strategy to improve the mental health, professional fulfillment and overall well-being of Geisinger's employees. She’ll also oversee advocacy programs and initiatives aimed at enhancing shared decision-making, professional satisfaction, autonomy and a culture of professionalism and respect.
“Our employees are the heart of everything we do,” said Janet Tomcavage, Geisinger executive vice president and chief nursing officer. “As we strive to make better health easier for those we serve, we will continue to invest in our employees and create an engaging, supportive employee experience where every person feels motivated and connected to their professional purpose. We’re incredibly fortunate to have gained such an experienced and committed leader with Dr. Parisi, and I’m confident she will help us strengthen our focus on the health and well-being of our Geisinger family.”
Parisi brings three decades of experience in health care to Geisinger, spending the earlier part of her career caring for patients in obstetrics and gynecology She most recently served as the director of well-being for Nuvance Healthcare. There, she oversaw a collaborative well-being program for seven hospitals, a multispecialty group and 2,500 physicians across New York and Connecticut.
“The crisis of emotional exhaustion and burnout on the healthcare workforce is more important than ever — and it deserves our full attention," Parisi said. "I’m thrilled to join Geisinger in this new role and partner with our Geisinger family to find new and better ways to build a culture that supports the well-being of everyone who commits their lives to this work. When we create a culture focused on allowing our teams to thrive personally and professionally, we create a world-class experience for everyone — our employees, our patients, and our members.”