DANVILLE — Geisinger has named Kim Drumgo as the health system's first chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer.
In this new role, Drumgo will guide the organization to "better understand the importance and value of a diverse, equitable and inclusive environment, as well as serve as a catalyst for change at Geisinger," a release from the health system said this morning. "She will provide systemwide thought leadership, strategic direction and implementation of diversity, equity and inclusion-related programs and initiatives."
“Our patients, members, employees and community deserve a safe environment that welcomes people of every race, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, sexual identity, ability, veteran status and faith,” said Amy Brayford, Geisinger executive vice president and chief of staff. “With Kim in this new role, I’m confident that we’ll move to new heights, prioritizing and advancing diversity, equity and inclusion across all aspects of our organization — ultimately improving the health and well-being of our Geisinger family, patients, members and communities. We’re incredibly fortunate to have gained such an accomplished and committed leader to help us make better health easier for everyone.”
According to Geisinger, Drumgo brings more than 15 years of experience in the diversity and inclusion field. She has held leadership roles in several organizations, including most recently serving as chief diversity officer for Anthem Inc., where she led more than 63,000 leaders and employees in having authentic, compassionate conversations about race, social justice and health equity.
She was named to Network Business Journal’s Top 25 Women in Business and recognized for her leadership in Diversity by Profiles in Diversity Journal.
Drumgo earned her Bachelor of Science in Public Health from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and her Master of Business Administration from the University of Maryland.
“I’m thrilled to join Geisinger in this new role. The communities and patients we serve each have unique situations and needs. We know the best way to serve our diverse communities is to ensure we maintain a welcoming environment that seeks out and values different views and perspectives. We can all benefit and excel in environments where our voices are heard and our needs are met. The preservation of dignity and respect will be critical to our success.” said Drumgo. “I look forward to partnering with our Geisinger family and community leaders on these important topics. Geisinger and the communities we serve are infinitely stronger when we can harness the talents and backgrounds from each of us for the betterment of us all.”