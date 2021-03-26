DANVILLE — Megan Brosious is Geisinger's new chief administrative officer (CAO) for the central region after serving as interim chief since December.
Brosious has more than 23 years of experience in both clinical and non-clinical areas. She joined Geisinger in 2005 as a professional reimbursement and compliance coordinator. Starting in 2007, she held operational management positions in Geisinger’s Neuroscience Institute, including as the institute’s vice president. In 2019, she transitioned to co-leading the Geisinger Transformation initiative before taking the interim CAO role for the central region.
Geisinger’s central region includes Columbia, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Union counties and surrounding communities. It also includes three hospital campuses: Geisinger Shamokin Area Community Hospital, Geisinger Bloomsburg Hospital and Geisinger Medical Center in Danville.