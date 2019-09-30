DANVILLE — Matthew Walsh has been named Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Geisinger, effective Tuesday.
Walsh, who joined Geisinger in 2017 as Chief Operating Officer for the clinical enterprise. According to a release from Geisinger, in his new role, "Walsh will continue progress toward creating a seamless, user-friendly experience for everyone in the communities Geisinger serves." Walsh succeeds executive vice president Lynn Miller, who previously announced her intention to retire in spring 2020 following a 30-year career at Geisinger.
“I can’t think of a more exciting time to be a part of Geisinger as we engage with our communities to build and develop programs that make choosing health a reality for everyone,” Walsh said. “In front of us stands an incredible opportunity to make health easier for members of our communities by unifying the touchpoints across their journeys to health with a simple, cohesive experience whether it’s in a physician’s office, walking into an urgent care facility, at the pharmacy or calling in to make an appointment.”
“During his time at Geisinger, Matt has proven that he is the clear choice to lead Geisinger’s efforts to make health easier for our communities by bringing together all aspects of our organization to better serve our friends and neighbors,” said Jaewon Ryu, Geisinger’s president and chief executive officer. “His diverse experience and community-first approach will have a direct, positive impact on the communities we serve by creating more seamless paths to health and well-being.”
Prior to joining Geisinger, Walsh, a University of Michigan Ross School of Business alum, held several leadership roles over nearly 20 years with the Henry Ford Health System.