DANVILLE — Geisinger will now offer booster shots of the Pfizer COVID vaccine for qualified adolescents following recent updated guidance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
Geisinger said those between ages 12 and 15 should receive a booster shot five months after receiving their second, an FDA reversal from the original six month recommendation. The 0.3 milliliter booster dose of the Pfizer COVID vaccine is the same dosage as a single, according to Geisinger.
Data continuously shows boosters strengthen the immune system from effects of the delta and omicron variants. With COVID cases surging and hospitals consistently overcrowded with unvaccinated patients, booster shots further protect the human body which highly reduce likelihood from being hospitalized, as any vaccine does for its intended purpose, according to the FDA.
Those who are unsure if they qualify for a booster, or have specific questions, should contact their primary care physician, according to Geisinger.