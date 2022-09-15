DANVILLE — Geisinger is hosting Super Saturday flu vaccine events now through November.
Participants do not need an appointment for these events. Twenty-two Geisinger locations will host drive-thru vaccine shots. At locations without drive-in shots, walk-in shots are available.
The first Super Saturday event will be this Saturday. All Super Saturday events will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Two other Super Saturday events will be held on Oct. 8 and Nov. 5.
“While flu cases were lower last year, it’s still important to get vaccinated,” said Dr. Stanley Martin, director of Geisinger's Division of Infectious Diseases. “Like COVID-19, the flu can be very serious. By getting immunized, you’re not only protecting yourself, but keeping yourself from spreading the flu to others at high risk of severe illness, including children, the elderly and those immunocompromised.”
Flu season typically begins in the fall and lasts throughout the winter, although the virus can be spread year-round.
“Based on current levels, we may see more flu cases this winter than we have in the past five years,” Martin said. “We want to vaccinate as many people as possible.”
Drive-thru shots will be available for anyone age 3 and older at these Valley facilities: Geisinger Kulpmont, 119 Nevada Drive; Geisinger Lewisburg, 250 Reitz Blvd.; and Geisinger Selinsgrove, 201 Roosevelt Ave. during Super Saturday events.
Those 65 and older can walk in to receive shots at the following Valley Geisinger 65 Forward locations: Milton, 5170 State Route 405 – South Gate Plaza; Shamokin Dam, 30 Baldwin Blvd.; and Shamokin Coal Township, 9333 State Route 61, Suite 2.
Geisinger Pediatrics Lewisburg, 55 Medical Park Drive, will offer walk-in flu shots for patients older than six months old.
Participants must wear a mask and loose-fitting clothing that allows easy access to the upper arm.
For more information, visit geisinger.org/flu.