BEAVER SPRINGS — Geisinger will offer laboratory services inside the Middlecreek Area Community Center in Beaver Springs every Tuesday.
The services have been provided in Geisinger’s Mobile Health Services bus in the parking lot of the 67 Elm St. community center.
Beginning today, the services will be offered inside the facility’s conference room weekly from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Geisinger staff will provide the same laboratory collection services as they did on the bus, including blood draws and urine samples. Anyone using the lab services offered at the community center must have a physician order.
No appointment is necessary for lab services offered at the Middlecreek Area Community Center on Tuesdays, but Geisinger patients can self-schedule an appointment via MyGeisinger.
— MARCIA MOORE