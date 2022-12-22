DANVILLE — Following recent guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration, Geisinger is offering booster doses of the updated Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines for children 6 months and older.
The following outlines how children can receive the new booster: Children 6 months through 4 years old who have never had the vaccine would receive a three-dose series with the third dose including protection against newer variants; Children in the process of getting the series will receive the third dose covering the new variants; Children who have completed the three-dose series can get a booster that covers the new variants at least two months after their third dose.
Patients who are unsure if their child qualifies for a booster or have any questions should contact their pediatrician.