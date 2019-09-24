Geisinger is hosting "Super Saturday Flu Vaccine Days" one day in September, October and November.

Saturday, Sept. 28 is the first scheduled date, with additional dates set for Oct. 26 and Nov. 23. Clinics will be open 9 a.m. to noon, with no appointments necessary to get a flu shot. There will be 23 Geisinger community medicine offices and 15 Geisinger pediatric offices participating, including:

Geisinger Bloomsburg Reichart Road, 2407 Reichart Road

Geisinger Bloomsburg Pediatrics, 425 E. First St.

Geisinger Woodbine Lane, 16 Woodbine Lane (Danville)

Geisinger Elysburg, 106 S. Market St.

Geisinger Kulpmont, 119 Nevada Drive

Geisinger Lewisburg, 250 Reitz Blvd.

Geisinger Selinsgrove, 201 Roosevelt Ave.

Geisinger Susquehanna University, 620 University Ave.

“It’s recommended that everyone age 6 months and older get vaccinated against the flu every year,” said Dr. Maria Kobylinski, chair of Geisinger Community Medicine. “Flu season generally begins in late October and runs through April, so getting vaccinated early in the season is best defense to keep yourself and those around you flu free.”

For a full list of Super Saturday Flu Vaccine Day locations, as well as helpful tips on staying flu free this season, visit geisinger.org/flu.