DANVILLE — Geisinger is now offering single booster doses of the Pfizer/BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11.
The updated booster includes an mRNA component of the original strain of COVID and the newer omicron variants. Patients must be at least two months out from their initial vaccine or last booster.
The decision to offer the booster comes following recent guidance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Those eligible for a booster shot can make an appointment at a Geisinger Pharmacy location via MyGeisinger or the MyChart mobile app, or by calling 570-284-3657.
Parents can also bring children to a mass vaccination clinic being held from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 5, at Geisinger Healthplex Woodbine or at Geisinger Healthplex State College. Flu shots also will be offered.