Geisinger is opening a career center on Danville's main street next month, creating a location for candidates seeking positions within the health system to apply and learn skills to help prepare for job searches.
Geisinger officials announced Monday it plans to open its first community-based career center in February. Located at 529 Mill St., the Geisinger Career Center, will allow candidates to search open positions, and current Geisinger employees can also explore career development opportunities.
“It takes a dedicated team of people to care for our friends and neighbors throughout the region,” said Amy Brayford, executive vice president, chief human resource officer and chief of staff. “From roles in environmental services, information technology and finance to clinical staff like our physicians and nursing, we’re always looking to add great talent to the Geisinger family. The Geisinger Career Center offers a flexible, supportive space for employees and community members to explore career opportunities within Geisinger, maximize their strengths and grow their careers.”
According to Geisinger, the center will have access to free Wi-Fi and computers, offer guidance to create a resume and cover letters and offer coaching to prepare for job interviews.
The career center is expected to open in February. Hours will be announced closer to opening, and extended hours are planned.