DANVILLE — Geisinger Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine has opened six orthopedic urgent care clinics across its footprint, including one in Danville. Patients can now visit the clinics Monday through Friday with no appointment necessary.
The clinics provide immediate access to specialized orthopedic care for common injuries like a strain, a sprain or a simple fracture. Children and adults with minor injuries that occurred in the last 72 hours can visit the orthopedic urgent care locations. The team at each facility has the capability to evaluate and treat injuries, perform X-rays, apply splints and casts and schedule follow-up appointments. People who have severe fractures and dislocations will need treatment in the emergency room.
The six clinics are in Danville, Camp Hill, Scranton, Wilkes-Barre, Lewistown and Port Matilda. For more information, visit geisinger.org/urgent-ortho-care.