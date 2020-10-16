DANVILLE — Geisinger is notifying some of its patients of a data security incident that occurred at a third-party vendor that works with nonprofits, foundations and other social good organizations nationwide, including the Geisinger Foundation.
Blackbaud notified Geisinger an unauthorized individual gained access to Blackbaud’s systems between Feb. 7 and May 20, 2020, and that the individual obtained backup copies of databases used by Blackbaud customers, including the database that manages Geisinger’s donor information. Geisinger immediately launched an internal investigation to understand the extent of the data involved. It was determined that the database contained some patient information, including names, dates of birth, age, gender, dates of treatment, departments of service, treating physicians, and/or medical record numbers. Social Security numbers, financial account and credit card numbers were not contained in the database and were not involved in the incident. Also, this incident did not involve any access to Geisinger’s electronic health records.
Geisinger has established a dedicated call center to answer any questions about this incident, which can be reached at 877-591-0212 Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.