DANVILLE — Two new initiatives to create easy access to behavioral health services for local youth have received funding from a catalyst fund put in place to improve pediatric behavioral health in the region.
The first, the Bridge Clinic, will receive funding from the Susan W. McDowell Pediatric Behavioral Health Catalyst Fund to address the need for follow-up care for pediatric behavioral health patients who come to the emergency department in crisis.
Approximately $130,000 will be used to add additional staff, including a care manager and a scheduler.
The second program to receive funding will offer psychological care for pediatric patients dealing with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), including Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis.
The catalyst funds will be used to embed a behavioral health specialist in the pediatric infusion center to assess patients and offer coping and management skills for their gastrointestinal disorders.
Nearly $28,000 from the McDowell Catalyst Fund will be used to provide psychological care for IBD patients.
The two programs are the first to be awarded funds from the McDowell fund. A second round of funding is now open for applications from Geisinger providers. The McDowell Fund is part of Geisinger Health Foundation’s Beyond The Bricks campaign, which aims to provide funds for programs across the Geisinger footprint that create additional care opportunities for youth.
To contribute to the McDowell Behavioral Health Catalyst Fund, visit the Beyond the Bricks page or contact Glenn Bernius, director of pediatric fundraising for Geisinger Health Foundation.