BUCKHORN — Geisinger will open a primary care facility in its former Buckhorn Office Building at 240 Mall Blvd. next year.
The new location, which formerly housed call center staff who are now working from home, is scheduled to open in February 2022 and will consolidate three existing practices in Catawissa, Millville and Reichart Road in Bloomsburg. This innovative care model will also provide space for additional doctors, physician’s assistants and nurse practitioners, a 65 Forward, ConvenientCare, laboratory testing, imaging and a retail pharmacy.
In addition to a centralized location surrounded by other frequently visited retail businesses, the larger clinic affords the opportunity to recruit and hire additional doctors, physician’s assistants and nurse practitioners so Columbia County residents will be able to get appointments sooner, Geisinger said in a release.
— THE DAILY ITEM