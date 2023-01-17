From staff reports
DANVILLE – Matthew Desciak, M.D., has been appointed chair of Anesthesiology systemwide at Geisinger. Desciak previously served as interim chair.
Desciak will work with Chris Torres, CRNA, interim chief CRNA and Rebecca Follmer, associate vice president, Institute Operations. The team will serve as anesthesia leadership and continue to advance anesthesia at Geisinger.
“For the past twelve years, I’ve been fortunate to work with a fantastic team at the forefront of making better health easier for our patients,” Desciak said. “As we continue to build the anesthesiology program throughout the Geisinger footprint, I look forward to bringing world class anesthesia and perioperative care home to our local communities.”
His leadership at Geisinger has included completion of the Partners in Leadership and E. Allen Deaver Leadership Development programs. Desciak has also represented the Department of Anesthesiology in multiple capacities, such as serving on the Provider Credentials Committee.
Desciak started his career at Geisinger Wyoming Valley in 2010 after completing his medical education at the University of Pittsburgh and an anesthesiology residency at Penn State Hershey Medical Center. He has been a member of the cardiac anesthesia team since 2011 and has served the Geisinger Wyoming Valley Department of Anesthesiology in various capacities, including service as Medical Student Rotation Coordinator from 2011 to 2018, winning the Froberger Award for outstanding educator twice.
He has served as regional chair of Anesthesiology for Geisinger Wyoming Valley and Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre since 2018 and was named interim chair of Anesthesiology in October 2021.
“Dr. Desciak brings over a decade of experience to this role,” said Alfred Casale, M.D., system chief medical officer for surgical services. “Our anesthesiology program is lucky to have an experienced leader who will be able to drive change. I look forward to working with Dr. Desciak and congratulate him on this well-deserved recognition.”