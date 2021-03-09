DANVILLE — Geisinger Medical Center has been named to Newsweek’s list of World’s Best Hospitals 2021, a list compiled by Newsweek and Statista Inc.
Newsweek and Statista developed a complex methodology to ensure the quality and validity of the ranking. Each hospital was evaluated on the following data sources, including hospital recommendations from peers, patient experience including surveys measuring patient satisfaction with hospitals and medical KPIs: patient safety, hygiene measures and quality of treatment.
The World’s Best Hospitals 2021 recognizes the best medical institutions across 25 countries. Geisinger ranked 304th in the nation. The Mayo Clinic in Rochester, N.Y., was first.