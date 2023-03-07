DANVILLE — Geisinger lost $842 million in 2022 and it suffered such a decline in cash flow that the health system suffered a Moody's rating downgrade.
The health care system, which encompasses eight hospitals and more than 100 specialty clinics and primary care facilities, reported a net gain of $472.3 million in its financing and investing activities in 2021 but saw a loss of $602.7 million in those activities this year, according to a fiscal year 2022 financial report it released recently.
Geisinger marketing strategist Ashley Andyshak Hayes said the company is confident in its business and financial strategy.
"Despite the unprecedented headwinds impacting the health care industry due to rising costs of labor, supplies and drugs," Hayes said. "We will continue to focus our efforts on accelerating our operational efficiencies as we make the necessary investments in our people, technology and facilities to help us grow and deliver on our mission to make better health easier for the communities we serve."
Long-term investment assets decreased from $3.6 billion to $2.5 billion from Dec. 31, 2021, to Dec. 31, 2022, leading to a nearly $700 million decrease in total assets to $7,247,008.
According to the report, increased expenses — $7.1 billion — led to an operating loss of almost $239 million.
The system reported COVID-19 had a significant impact on operations and performance, the financial report said.
"In January, the Clinical Enterprise recorded the highest monthly, pandemic-to-date, positive COVID-19 tests and COVID-19 hospital census. The Clinical Enterprise’s average length of stay rose to 6.0 days in January before declining to 5.0 days by December, moving closer to the pre-pandemic level of 4.5 days," according to the report.
Longer stays led to lower payment per day and reduced capacity for scheduled procedures. Difficulty discharging patients to post-acute settings impacted average length of stay and staffing shortages combined to limit Geisinger surgical capacity through September of 2022, according to the report.
Continued weak cash flow prompted Moody's to downgrade the health system's rating in February, warning of potential future downgrades to its credit, according to a report from Becker's Hospital Review.
Geisinger management responded by saying it was taking a number of initiatives to improve the balance sheet.
"Geisinger continues to plan for financial performance that will, for decades to come, support our charitable healthcare mission," management said in the financial report.
Geisinger serves approximately 1.7 million people across mainly central and northeastern Pennsylvania.
Management projects "a gradual improvement in operating cash flow to 1.8 percent in 2023 and 6.5 percent by 2026. While no assurance can be provided that these plans will be achieved, management is executing a comprehensive, enterprise-wide performance improvement plan."
The report also included notable achievements in 2022:
— Geisinger made Newsweek's list of World's Best Smart Hospitals for 2023 for its commitment to innovation and advancement in healthcare.
— Three Geisinger hospitals were ranked among best maternity services.
— Geisinger was recognized as a top employer by military organizations.
— Geisinger C.E.O Jaewon Ryu was recognized as one of the 100 most influential people in health care for 2022.