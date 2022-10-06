Geisinger will host a second Super Saturday flu vaccine this weekend with shots available at 42 locations across Northeast and Central Pennsylvania.
Flu shots are free and available to all in the community, according to hospital officials. No appointments are needed. Residents can drive up and receive a shot without leaving their vehicles. At locations without drive-in shots, walk-in shots are available.
Saturday's clinic runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at more than 36 locations. The last event is scheduled for Nov. 5.
“It’s so important to get vaccinated to not only protect yourself, but to protect those vulnerable of severe illness which include children, the elderly, and those immunocompromised,” said Stanley Martin, M.D., director of Geisinger’s Division of Infectious Diseases. “We could see more cases this year than we have in the past five years, so to keep everyone healthy, we want to vaccinate as many people as possible.”
It’s difficult to predict just how bad a flu season might be, but U.S. scientists can typically take some clues from Earth’s southern hemisphere, which experiences its winter season in June, July and August. Australia is emerging from its worst flu season in five years, spelling trouble for countries where temperatures are just now dropping.
Both the flu shot and the COVID-19 vaccine are available for anyone older than 6 months. The new bivalent COVID-19 booster, which protects from both the original coronavirus strain and the omicron variant, is available to anyone 12 and older who had their last COVID-19 vaccine dose at least two months prior.
It’s safe to get both the flu shot and the COVID-19 shot on the same day.