Jaewon Ryu, Geisinger’s interim president and CEO, has been named to Modern Healthcare’s list of the 50 Most Influential Physician Executives.
Ryu, who replaced David Feinberg last year, is No. 19 on the annual list. The list is put together by Modern Healthcare to recognize "proven leaders who have made a noticeable impact on their organizations and the healthcare industry as a whole."
"It is such a privilege to lead a truly unique organization like Geisinger, with its deep history of improving health through innovation and value," said Dr. Ryu said in a press release. "To be named among the nation's Most Influential Clinical Executives is a special honor, but one that would be impossible without the inspiring work that countless members of the Geisinger family perform day in and day out in Pennsylvania and New Jersey."
Judging for the final ranking consisted of reader voting and input from Modern Healthcare senior editors. Dr. Scott Gottleib, the former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, is No. 1 on the list.
As part of his selection to the list, Dr. Ryu was recognized for his "efforts in expanding community care programs and a patient-first approach to care. Since being named interim president and CEO in November 2018, he has led a redesign of the health system’s primary-care operations by creating an environment where clinicians are freed up to spend more time with patients. As a result, the system is working to drive down total cost of care and to continue to improve quality."