SHAMOKIN — Friday marks the official opening of the expanded and renovated emergency department at Geisinger Shamokin Hospital, a culmination of a $10 million upgrading and construction project.
"We are looking for occupancy of the new space to begin (Friday)," said Michael Morgan, Geisinger Shamokin's Administrative Director, on Thursday.
The project had three phases, Morgan explained. Phases one and two were putting together some of their spaces, Morgan said. "We had some specialty services that we relocated outside of the hospital, which gave us the beds to then close the old emergency department."
The emergency department has increased from nine to 19 beds.
"This is the right size now to our current volume," he added. "We were doing in excess of 25,000 emergency departments visits per year. We were working out of a nine-bed unit."
A nine-bed unit typically should comfortably accommodate about 16-17,000, "and so we are now able to give the right amount of space for our patients and staff," Morgan said.
'We knew we had a huge need, especially with COVID," Morgan said. Everything eventually coalesced into a three-phase plan, which ended Thursday. "If we grow, we do have plans to add on some additional nursing staff, and provider staff," Morgan said. "But not at the moment, based on current volumes."
Throughout the expansion project, and construction work in the space by the Alexander Company, out of Allentown, hospital functions continued. Logistics were involved to ensure that all the facilities were still operating, even during construction.
"We had developed a mitigation team that developed all the potential risks or impacts of all this going on at the same time, but to stay operational," Morgan said.
Part of the expansion and renovation work had to go on near the emergency department entrance, which is near some of the new rooms. That entrance had to be closed for a portion of the time, but the emergency room was able to stay 100 percent operational during the entire time of construction.
Patients will notice a new look for the emergency department first, through the design. "We took patient feedback," Morgan said. "We looked back at patient comments and during our evaluations we sought to do better at what we saw as opportunities."
One previous patient concern was privacy. The department has a lot of private rooms as glass partitions were installed. Before, partition were curtains. "The nice thing is we have that private model now," Morgan said.
There is also a step-and-go kind of model bay where patients can be triaged faster according to their needs.
"Aesthetically, the place looks amazing," Morgan said. "We took a lot of pride in what the facility looks like."
The hospital also updated its equipment.
Computers were updated, which was needed, said Tracey Bixler, nurse leader.
"Now we have 14 monitored beds in the rooms," she said. "We also have monitors next to each patient. There are brand new cardiac monitors in each room."
There was a new CT scanner in the other wing of the building and it was relocated closer to the emergency department, which helps with workflow.
The department can now do cardiac CT scans with the new scanner, which wasn't it wasn't able to before.
"I certainly feel that people who haven't been here in a while, when they walk into this new E.D. (emergency department), they'll say, 'wow,'" Bixler said. "I'm just proud to be in this community and have this happen."