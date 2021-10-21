MILTON — Many medical facilities are not equipped to deal with the unique health care of veterans, according to Geisinger’s Manager of Military and Veteran Affairs Christopher Grill on Wednesday.
That’s why Geisinger has Grill, who served in the U.S. Army from 2010 to 2016, traveling these past few months to its local facilities to provide training for employees on veteran culture and care. He stopped in at the Geisinger 65 Forward Health Center at 5170 Route 405, Milton, on Wednesday afternoon.
Only about 2.3 percent of health care providers meet all the criteria for readiness of providing the care veterans need, Grill said.
“This helps us set the foundation and help the organization bridge the military-civilian divide,” said Grill. “Veterans have a unique culture, veterans have unique health issues. This is the first step to help our care teams and staff understand that culture and be able to relate to veterans, talk to them about their experiences and help them connect to the right resources and health care to get the help they need.”
Geisinger has eight 65 Forward locations through northeastern and central Pennsylvania.
Grill’s 30-minute presentation talked about veterans and their culture, including that it can be difficult for veterans to even ask for help, he said.
The veteran and service member population continues to experience suicide at above normal rates. There have been 30,177 active duty members and war veterans who have taken their own life since the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001 — more than four times the 7,056 killed in combat operations, Grill said.
Many veterans are affected by PTSD, depression and substance abuse. Many are also more susceptible to chronic diseases such as diabetes, he said.
Health problems related to veterans can also be unique depending on where they served due to foreign diseases, wildlife or insects. For example, Agent Orange exposure can be found in Vietnam War veterans, said Grill.
Grill encouraged the staff to make sure to talk to veterans about their experiences and get comfortable with them. He said don’t always assume a veteran is going to wear a service cap or other apparel identifying themselves as veterans.
Dr. Richard Smith, the facility’s staff physician, is a Gulf War veteran, having served in the U.S. Airforce from 1980 to 1992. He oversees 11 employees at the Milton facility.
“Veterans are a very special group,” Smith said. “Like any special group, you take into account the culture and try to meet them on their level and where they’re at. It’s difficult to do so.”
Geisinger’s efforts “honor the veterans,” he said.
Smith said there are a lot of different needs for veterans: social, mental health and physical health. There are increased risks for veterans due to prior exposure or lifestyles they live after active duty, he said.
“Being able to reach out to all those kinds of people are extremely important,” said Smith.