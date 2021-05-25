SUNBURY— Geisinger is moving its primary care location while also creating a new walk-in clinic scheduled to open in July.
Geisinger Primary Care Sunbury will move from 385 State St., just outside of the city, to the Fourth Street Plaza. The facility will be paired with a ConvenientCare walk-in clinic.
"The new location will be more than 24,000 square feet, making room for X-ray and laboratory services, which aren’t available at the current Geisinger Sunbury location,” Dr. Suzy Kobylinski, chair of Geisinger community medicine. “The addition of these services to our expanding network helps make health care easier for our neighbors in the community.”
These additional services allow for patients to get an X-ray or blood work during a visit.
The current location on State Street in Sunbury will close. All primary care providers and staff from Geisinger Primary Care Sunbury will relocate from the State Street location. The new space will include dedicated telemedicine rooms to make it easier for patients to see providers or specialists without traveling to a larger medical facility, Koblinski said.
“The relocation of our primary care office and having it in the same spot as a ConvenientCare walk-in clinic in Sunbury is a significant benefit for community members looking for health care services closer to home,” Kobylinski said.
Councilman Chris Reis said it's great news for the city. He also noted the lack of a large facility in the city since the closure of UPMC Sunbury Community Hospital in December 2019.
“This will take care of lost services in the city,” he said. “I hope they continue to expand in Sunbury.”
Mayor Kurt Karlovich said he was also thrilled to learn of the news.
“It’s fantastic that Geisinger is investing in our community to provide better health care to our residents," he said. “I look forward to a long-lasting relationship with Geisinger in our city.”
“This is wonderful news for this community as health care in our city is very important to all of us,” Councilman Jim Eister said. “Now our residents have a convenient place to go and don’t have to travel far when they need care. We are so excited to have Geisinger here with us and we thank them for deciding to choose the city as a location for services.”
Councilman Josh Brosious said having Geisinger is great news for Sunbury.
"This is amazing news for all of us," he said. "We now have a place where our residents can go and not have to travel outside of Sunbury to do it. We couldn't be happier today with this news."
City Administrator Derrek Backer said the city couldn’t ask for a better provider.
“It’s Geisinger and they are the best,” he said. “I look forward to working with them and our residents will now get a great health care provider for our city.”
Geisinger ConvenientCare will be open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and weekends from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ConvenientCare clinics are the best place to go for minor health issues that can be resolved in a single visit. These include cold and flu symptoms, allergies, earaches, tick removal, sprains, and minor cuts, according to the press release by Geisinger.