Without putting any specific starting dates on reopening, Geisinger's chief medical officer for hospital services said the health system will begin reinstating services in the next few weeks with measures in place to assure the safety of providers and patients.
Dr. Gerald Maloney said Wednesday hospital officials have had difficult conversations in recent weeks about what, where and when to reopen facilities for medical services. Maloney said he and hospital officials have seen national data that show up to 60 percent of people don't want to visit the doctor in person for at least another six months due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We can't let that happen," Maloney said. "We have to give them reassurance that it is safe. We have to get back to having as many people getting the services they need as possible. We never really stopped, but we have to emphasize safety in everything we do from here on out."
Those safety measures will include continued limits to visitation, masking and social distancing, increased hours at facilities and planning to eliminate the need for patients to spend any time in waiting rooms.
Last week, Evangelical Community Hospital announced a phased-in return of services. Some opened with limited availability this week and surgeries and procedures at the ambulatory surgical center will begin on Monday. Two additional operating rooms at the hospital will open on Monday to accommodate some elective cases, but will be done in a balanced approach, spokeswoman Deanna Hollenbach said.
Maloney said one of the biggest goals is to have patients avoid the waiting room altogether. Geisinger is expanding hours for appointments at all of its facilities he said. The move is not to add more appointments but to stagger them so patients are not arriving at the same time.
"We want patients to come to the clinics more slowly," he said. "Our goal is to avoid the waiting room. We don't want to have anyone in the waiting room. We want to take them right back to an exam room. The patient, the nurse, the doctor will all be masked."
As soon as the patient leaves the room, Maloney said, the room will be cleaned and sanitized. The next appointment will be held in a different patient room, he said.
Geisinger will also be adding physical barriers — Plexiglass and more — to stations where patients interact with employees.
Just when these practices begin is still "fluid," Maloney said, but he estimated in the next week or so. "We're not going to flip a switch. But we have people with acute problems who are waiting longer to come to the hospital," he said. "We have to get back to where we're providing care that is available to all of our patients and it's safe."
Geisinger will maintain its restrictions on visitation, Maloney said, including for mothers giving birth and end-of-life situations. Some exceptions can be made, he said.
"What our goal was, No. 1, was to decrease traffic in the hospital," he said. "Every person who comes into the building that doesn't have to be there could be infected. Every person we kept out was one person we didn't have to worry about. It's always been part of the plan to make exceptions.
"One exception we will never make is that there be nobody in a COVID room that doesn't have to be there."
PPE available
After state Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said Tuesday the state would supply nursing and personal care home and not hospitals with personal protective equipment (PPE), officials at both local hospitals said they have an adequate supply.
"Prior to COVID-19 impacting the local area, Evangelical Community Hospital began obtaining and storing PPE for anticipated needs. As a result of good planning, and continued persistence in PPE acquisition through a variety of sources, the hospital supplies are adequate at this time," William Anderson, executive vice president and chief operating officer of Evangelical said. "The hospital continues to monitor, in real-time, the use of those supplies and to calculate projected needs to manage both the measured return of surgical procedures and future COVID-19 patient needs."
Anderson noted Evangelical has not relied on state health officials for its PPE inventory and has only received "limited supplies" from the state.
Evangelical "is fortunate to have a mutual aid relationship with the Northcentral Healthcare Coalition that allows health care organizations to pool and share PPE supplies when an urgent need arises," he said.
Geisinger spokesman Joe Stender said the health system is monitoring supply levels around the clock.
"As a large health system, we are well-positioned to take measures to address challenges related to supplies and equipment by leveraging our size to allocate resources to areas of need," Stender said. "Since we have been aggressive in obtaining supplies and tactful in making sure our teams properly conserve critical supplies and equipment, we are well prepared to continue caring for our communities’ health needs and begin resuming some elective, non-urgent procedures."