DANVILLE — Geisinger has reached an agreement in principle to purchase 33 acres of land owned by the Sisters of St. Cyril and Methodius in Mahoning Township, where they intend to build a behavioral health center.
The sisters currently own 140 acres of land.
The facility will still be a 96-bed, one-story facility. Talk of a hospitality facility, part of Geisinger's original bid to buy property from the sisters, is off the table for now.
Three days after Danville Council voted down that first proposal to change an ordinance that would have allowed Geisinger to build the Behavioral Center on a tract of land owned by the sisters, the sisters began looking for another partnership, said Sister Barbara Sable, president of Sisters of St. Cyrils and Methodius.
Right now the property is an empty cornfield, which the sisters have rented out for a number of years. The nearest building is Maria Hall.
Maria Hall will not be touched by this transaction, officials said. The land Geisinger is looking at is directly behind Maria Hall, west of the building. The plot would run from Maria Hall to the cemetery, from east and west. To the north is a natural boundary a tree line and Buzzard's Creek.
The property is a flat piece of land. The building will likely be built on the piece of land that is cleared already officials said. Road access will be off the existing road system, within the campus, so it really should be a low-impact plan that is anticipated, Sable said, making it a relatively easy path going forward.
"Yes, it was a quick turnaround," Sable said.
"As you recall we had meetings in Danville in January related to changes in zoning for property owned by the Sisters of St. Cyrils and Methodius. And that vote did not come out in a positive way toward that change," said Megan Brosious, Geisinger chief administrative officer, central region. "We understand the rationale why the vote went the other way. But we still feel very strongly that we have an important opportunity between Geisinger and the sisters to try to find a way to work together.
"And we continue to have an incredible need for a behavioral hospital in the community," Brosious said. "So we have taken a step to request a subdivision of another parcel of property from the sisters' land that sits within Mahoning Township. It's a parcel of farmland that we think will work well for the hospital."
Geisinger has been in contact with Mahoning Township, she noted, "having conversations, wanting to put forth a viable project that we can move on. We are all in agreement that this is a very good option."
The land is already zoned appropriately for use of a hospital. The formal subdivision request from Geisinger was made on Tuesday.
“This agreement and subsequent project continue our long history of service and ministry to those in need,” said Sister Sable. “As we worked to find potential partners for our property, it was important that they shared our mission of community and care to our neighbors. We’re pleased to have found that with this agreement, which will fill a critical need for so many with this facility.”
The land sits on the Sisters’ property in Mahoning Township behind Maria Hall. The existing zoning at the proposed site allows for commercial and medical use.
“We’re appreciative of the Sisters’ partnership and their ongoing support of the community and this project,” said Megan Brosious, chief administrative officer of Geisinger’s central region. “Nearly 2,300 patients with a behavioral health diagnosis come to Geisinger Medical Center’s emergency room every year — a number we expect to grow significantly in the next five years. We are grateful for so many in the community who have shown their commitment to the health and well-being of our neighbors in need during this process and look forward to bringing this solution to fruition with Acadia.”
Once approved and the land purchase completed, Geisinger and its joint venture partner Acadia Healthcare plan to construct Geisinger Behavioral Health Center Danville, a 96-bed inpatient behavioral health facility. The proposed facility will be one story and meet the township’s land use requirements.
The next step, Brosious said, is to go through the appropriate channels.
"The Sisters of St. Cyril and Methodius are delighted to be part of this joint venture," Sable said. "We have a long history of presence in the Danville community, and of service to the community.
"As we decided that we needed to divest ourselves, with some of our land, we felt like Geisinger was the perfect partner. When they suggested a behavioral health facility, we knew that this was just perfect. Because there is a tremendous need now for behavioral health services. Not just in this area, but across the country. So partnering with them means so much."
Sable said they did reach out to Danville borough officials first.
"When that did not materialize we were happy to learn that we held property that would be appropriate for this," Sable said. "We were happy to join with the Mahoning supervisors since we do have land that is in Mahoning and it is already zoned appropriately. So there is no difficulty in hanging zoning. We felt that this was the next move."
Sable said the sisters hope the process moves along as quickly as possible
"It's a huge need for everyone," Sable said. "We are very happy because there is a great need for this service. The fact that we have reached out to Geisinger initially to see if we could collaborate on some kind of project for the common good. That was our incentive for selling the property."
Bill Lynn, president, Mahoning Township supervisors said, he was excited by the deal.
"This is what the area needs," he said. "It will free up beds at Geisinger and maybe in Bloomsburg as well. It will keep people from having to travel a couple of hours to find a place. It will be a one-story, 95,000 sq. feet. I was told it would employ roughly 200 people on three shifts. It will be very minimal visitation. It won't be like an average clinic. Not a lot of traffic in and out. It is just too bad Danville didn't get this. I think it's going to be a good project."
The request for subdivision will be made at the next Mahoning Township meeting. The request will first be considered by the township planning commission on April 3 before being brought to the regular voting meeting on April 10.
Geisinger declined at this time to make public the purchase price. The agreement is not yet signed.
More than 2,000 patients come to Geisinger Hospital in Danville every year for behavioral care, said Brosious.
"We keep as many of them here in our hospitals as we can, but we don't have beds for adolescents or children, so for care to the nearest facility that has open beds, it could be as far away as Pittsburgh," she said. "The immediate improvement would be local capacity. Another plus is we would be able to open more medical-surgical beds in the hospital. We have been running at a 104 percent capacity through COVID, and that has not let up. The need for our services is tremendous."
Not only does this project serve an underserved population — people who need help, Brosious said, "but it lets us expand an additional capacity at the medical center, which is very much needed."
To provide township residents and the property’s neighbors with information on the proposed facility, the organizations are planning a community information session in the coming weeks. More information on this event to be announced.