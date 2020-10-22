DANVILLE — To thank local veterans for their service to our country, Geisinger will host drive-thru Veterans Appreciation dinners at eight locations across the health system’s service area from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 12. The dinner for U.S. military veterans is provided by Geisinger staff at no cost to participants. Anyone interested should make a reservation by Thursday, Nov. 5.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Geisinger changed this annual tradition from an in-person, sit-down meal to a drive-through event for the safety of the community and staff.
Veterans may contact their preferred location to register themselves and one guest for the meal. Servings are limited, and those interested are encouraged to sign up.
Locally, Geisinger is holding drive-through dinners for veterans at the following locations on Nov. 12:
Danville: Geisinger Justin Drive Office Building, 35 Justin Drive, Building 2. To make a reservation for this location, call 866-578-3427 or visit go.geisinger.org/VetsDinner/GMC
Bloomsburg: Geisinger Bloomsburg Hospital, 549 Fair St. To make a reservation for this location, call 866-462-5127 or visit go.geisinger.org/VetsDinner/GBH
Shamokin: Geisinger Shamokin Area Community Hospital, 4200 Hospital Road, Coal Township. To make a reservation for this location, call 866-278-9806 or visit go.geisinger.org/VetsDinner/GSACH