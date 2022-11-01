DANVILLE — Geisinger will host drive-thru Veteran Appreciation dinners at three locations in the Valley, from 3:30 — 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10.
Today is the last day for veterans to make a reservation.
The dinners for U.S. military veterans and a guest are being provided at no cost to participants. Geisinger will again serve this dinner as a drive-thru event for the safety of the community, staff and volunteers.
Last year’s event served more than 2,300 meals. Veterans may contact their preferred location to register themselves and one guest for the meal. The Valley locations are:
Danville’s Geisinger, Justin Drive Office Building, 35 Justin Drive, Building 2. To make a reservation, visit go.geisinger.org/vetsdinner/gmc or call 866-578-3427.
Geisinger Shamokin Area Community Hospital, 4200 Hospital Road, Coal Township. To make a reservation, visit go.geisinger.org/vetsdinner/gsach or call 866-278-9806.
Geisinger Bloomsburg Hospital, 549 Fair St. (main entrance). To make a reservation, visit go.geisinger.org/vetsdinner/gbh or call 570-387-2145.