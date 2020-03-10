Valley hospitals are taking precautions regarding the 2019 coronavirus, according to officials.
Evangelical Community Hospital is not limiting visitation at this time, said Deanna Hollenbach, the hospital's communications director. However, patients with virus symptoms should alert hospital officials and wear a mask while in the facility, she said.
Geisinger is limiting visitation in its hospitals and clinics to protect patients and medical personnel.
According to an update on its website, Geisinger said if an individual has symptoms of a respiratory illness they are asked to stay away.
"To continue to protect our patients and members, their families and our Geisinger family from possibly contracting COVID-19, visitation in our hospitals and clinics is being limited," the statement read.
Non-essential visitors are asked not to visit patients if they aren't feeling well.
Among other limitations:
Parents, spouses, primary caregivers are asked to wear a mask at all times on hospital premises. Just ask for a mask from a Guest Services associate or at the front desk at clinics or hospitals.
Patients with scheduled appointments are asked to wear a mask at all times on hospital premises, which are available at guest services. You do not need to cancel your appointment, hospital officials said.