Geisinger will open a new walk-in care clinic with primary care services to the Mount Carmel area this weekend. Located at 10660 Route 61 in Mount Carmel Township, Geisinger Convenient Care Mount Carmel will open Saturday, and Geisinger Primary Care Mount Carmel will open March 2.
Geisinger Convenient Care Mount Carmel will be open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The location will offer X-ray and laboratory services. Convenient Care clinics are the best place to go for minor health issues that can be resolved in a single visit. These include cold and flu symptoms, allergies, earaches, tick removal, sprains and minor cuts.
The location will also be home to a new primary care office. Matthew Kraynak, and Debra Kaleta are joining Geisinger and will become members of Geisinger’s primary care network. Primary care physicians are the gateway to health care. Focused on preventive care and chronic disease management, primary care is home base for managing your health. Dr. Kraynak has been practicing medicine in the Mount Carmel and Kulpmont area for decades.