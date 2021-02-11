MILTON — Geisinger plans to open its second 65 Forward Health Center in central Pennsylvania in April, with a new facility set to open in MIlton. Construction is underway at 5170 State Route 405 in the South Gate Plaza just south of Milton.
Geisinger 65 Forward is designed to meet the health needs of those age 65 and up by bringing the most-used services all under one roof. Members can have longer appointments with their doctor, up to 60 minutes, have access to same-day appointments, and can enjoy on-site fitness and wellness activities. The program is also designed to help keep members healthy and out of the hospital. Geisinger 65 Forward members are up to 25 percent less likely to be admitted to the hospital and up to 45 percent less likely to need an emergency room visit.
Geisinger’s first 65 Forward Health Center in central Pennsylvania opened last October in Shamokin Dam. The 65 Forward program is enrolling new patients at both locations. Those interested in enrolling can call 570-246-4575 or geisinger.org/ForwardNewsMilton to learn more.
