Geisinger plans to open its a health center for patients 65 and older this fall in Shamokin Dam. It will be the first clinic in the Valley. The system has already or is about to open similar facilities in Luzerne and Lackawanna counties.
Construction is underway for Geisinger 65 Forward at 30 Baldwin Blvd. in the Orchard Hills Shopping Center in Shamokin Dam.
According to a release from the system, "the health needs of those age 65 and up are all addressed under one roof at Geisinger 65 Forward. The program’s primary care physicians see a maximum of 450 patients, compared to the national average of 1,400 patients per primary care physician," the release states. "In addition to their physician, members have access to a team of health care professionals, including nurses, nutritionists, social workers, wellness coordinators and a personal health care advocate."
“We’re excited to be offering this level of care to our neighbors in central Pennsylvania,” said Maria Kobylinski, chair of Geisinger primary care services. “We know our patients’ and members’ health care needs change over time, and by offering more time with the doctor and the most commonly needed services, we’re making care easier by managing everything all in one place.”
Available to Geisinger Gold (Medicare Advantage) members, 65 Forward offers members doctor visits of up to 60 minutes and access to wellness activities and personalized care.