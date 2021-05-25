SUNBURY — Geisinger is moving its Geisinger Primary Care Sunbury location while also creating a new walk-in clinic scheduled to open in July.
Geisinger's current Sunbury clinic is located at 385 State St., just outside of the city. The new location, which will be paired with a ConvenientCare walk-in clinic, will now be located in the Fourth Street Plaza.
“The relocation of our primary care office and having it in the same spot as a ConvenientCare walk-in clinic in Sunbury is a significant benefit for community members looking for health care services closer to home,” said Dr. Suzy Kobylinski, chair of Geisinger community medicine. “The addition of these services to our expanding network helps make health care easier for our neighbors in the community.”
The location will open July 6.
According to hospital officials, new location will be more than 24,000 square feet, with space for X-ray and laboratory services, which are not available at the current Sunbury location.
Geisinger ConvenientCare will be open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and weekends from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Hospital officials said its clinics are the best place to go for minor health issues that can be resolved in a single visit, including cold and flu symptoms, allergies, earaches, tick removal, sprains and minor cuts.
All primary care providers and staff from Geisinger Primary Care Sunbury will relocate from their current State Street location. The new space will also include dedicated telemedicine rooms.