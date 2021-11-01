Geisinger will pay more than $18 million in civil litigation after it reported claims to Medicare for hospice and home health services over a six-year period that violated Medicare rules and regulations, the Department of Justice (DOJ) announced on Monday.
The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced the settlement. According to the DOJ, Geisinger Community Health Services (GCHS) has agreed to pay $18,513,621.05 to resolve allegations of civil liability.
GCHS voluntarily disclosed the violations, the DOJ reported.
“The $18 million payment in this matter reflects the priority health care providers should place on making sure they closely follow all Medicare rules and regulations,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Bruce Brandler. “Health care fraud remains a focus of the Department of Justice and the Affirmative Civil Enforcement Unit of the United States Attorney’s Office. I commend GCHS for taking this seriously, voluntarily disclosing these issues to our office and working to address the problems that led to these violations.”
Geisinger had reportedly submitted claims to Medicare for hospice and home health services between January 2012 and December 2017.
According to the disclosures, over six years and across several Geisinger affiliated entities, GCHS submitted claims to Medicare for hospice and home health services "that violated Medicare rules and regulations regarding physician certifications of terminal illness, patient elections of hospice care, and physician face-to-face encounters with home health patients."
DOJ officials said after Geisinger discovered the problems, GCHS took "corrective action and disclosed the matter to the United States Attorney’s Office."
This matter was handled by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), Office of Counsel to the Inspector General (OCIG), the Justice Department’s Civil Division Commercial Litigation Branch, Fraud Section, and AUSA Tamara Haken of the Affirmative Civil Enforcement Unit of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.