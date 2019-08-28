Geisinger will provide employees with two weeks paid parental leave beginning Sept. 1 the health system announced today.
“We recognize that in order to deliver the best care to our communities, we need an outstanding workforce of dedicated employees,” Jaewon Ryu, MD, JD, Geisinger’s president and chief executive officer. “By continuing to support our employees with benefits like paid leave, it will help us attract and retain talented individuals to our Geisinger family. Ultimately, a dedicated workforce allows us to improve our communities’ health and make care easier.”
According to a release from Geisinger, the benefit is offered at less than 15 percent of hospitals across the nation.
The leave benefit is available to both parents if they both work at Geisinger. It will be available to full- and part-time employees who have worked at Geisinger for at least six months.
More details will be provided when they become available.