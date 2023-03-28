Geisinger officials are scrapping plans to build a $180 million orthopaedic center in Columbia County the health system announced Tuesday.
Sixteen months ago, the health system announced the new location, to be built near the Columbia Mall, was scheduled to be completed in 2024. It was billed as the health system's "largest facilities investment for 2021," when it was announced in November 2021.
In a statement released Tuesday, hospital officials said analysis of COVID's impact on operations dictated the change.
“A standalone orthopaedics facility was always viewed as an enabling project to free up space at Geisinger Medical Center for more private rooms and other much-needed improvements on the campus," a statement from officials said. "As our orthopaedics teams were forced to explore new and innovative ways to deliver care during the COVID-19 pandemic, it resulted in many procedures that once required post-surgery hospitalization now being performed in outpatient or lower acuity settings with better outcomes.
"Our analysis of this drastic shift in inpatient orthopaedic trends led us the decision to defer our pursuit of a standalone orthopaedics hospital in Buckhorn and revisit our plan in Central Pennsylvania — and Buckhorn specifically — to develop a strategy that better meets the evolving health care needs in our communities. While this was a difficult decision, it was the responsible decision to make at this time.”
Geisinger already has a significant presence in Buckhorn. Geisinger Medical Clinic Buckhorn currently serves patients with primary care, laboratory and imaging services. Geisinger 65 Forward Health Center Buckhorn also is located within the Buckhorn clinic.