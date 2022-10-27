DANVILLE — Dr. Rosemary Leeming Geisinger Medical Center’s chief medical officer, was recently honored for her service and leadership in the community with the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce’s ATHENA Leadership Award.
Leeming joined Geisinger in 2014 and has served in her current capacity since 2016, the first woman to serve in the role in the hospital's 105-year history.
The award, which has been presented since 1982, celebrates exemplary leaders in the community who inspire women with their mentorship. Recipients demonstrate excellence and creativity in their profession, provide valuable service to improve those in the community, and assist women in achieving their full leadership potential.
Leeming was nominated and selected based on her work in serving the community through Geisinger’s breast program and her local leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic.
— The Daily Item