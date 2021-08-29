KULPMONT — A lack of dental care options spurred Geisinger Health Plan to launch its Mobile Dental Unit in June 2020.
Since then, more than 1,000 patients received preventative care on the converted bus.
Dr. Kristen Schintz, GHP’s medical director for dental services, explained that patients can receive cleanings and exams, x-rays, sealants and fluoride applications. All of it is free of charge, she said.
“Most importantly, we are placing patients with a dental home, a dentist in the community that they can followup with for their comprehensive dental care needs,” Schintz said.
The mobile unit operates from a 38-foot converted bus. It has two areas for patient care and is staffed by Cortney Young and Rachel Chesney, public health dental hygiene practitioners, along with either Schintz or another dentist, Dr. Michael Halupa.
The unit’s patient population is primarily pediatric patients up to age 20 along with senior citizens. It’s booked to visit Geisinger’s community practice sites as well as schools in Montour, Northumberland, Columbia, Schuylkill, Lackawanna and Luzerne counties. It also visits LIFE Geisinger sites including in Kulpmont.
“They’re really vulnerable populations that have a more difficult time with transportation. If we can bring the dental health care to them, it’s easier and helps allow integration of oral health with overall health,” Schintz said.
“A lot of them haven’t been seen in a long time,” Young added. “A lot of them do not have the education needed to know the importance of oral health. A lot of people need help with transportation.”
The Mobile Dental Unit spent last week at the Kulpmont site, which helps seniors maintain independent living by offering a one-stop location for socialization, therapy and visits with a primary care physician.
Wendy Rishel, enrollment and outreach coordinator for LIFE Geisinger, said it’s difficult to book dental care locally. Schintz said there aren’t enough dentists to serve patients, and that transportation and finances can add to existing barriers for routine care.
“Having the dental unit come to us makes it a lot easier to get them care,” Rishel said. “We don’t have to put our participants back on our van and travel to the dental facility here in the community. It’s easier for our folks to get on and off.”
The Mobile Dental Unit is booked nearly one year out, Schintz said. To inquire about the service, email mobiledentalunit@geisinger.edu.