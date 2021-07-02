DANVILLE — Karen Murphy, executive vice president, chief innovation officer and founding director of the Steele Institute for Health Innovation at Geisinger, has been named one of Modern Healthcare’s 50 Most Influential Clinical Executives for 2021 a 2021 Changemaker in Health by the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS).
Modern Healthcare’s annual list of the 50 Most Influential Clinical Executives recognizes leaders who are paving the way to better health through innovation, community service and achievements inside and outside of their respective organizations. Murphy was recognized for the Steele Institute’s leading role in Geisinger’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including early contact tracing efforts, automation and vaccine distribution. Murphy and her team also used the pandemic as an opportunity to reimagine how care could and should be delivered in the future. This year’s class includes Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The inaugural HIMSS Changemaker in Health awards recognize 11 inspiring healthcare executives who challenge the status quo in their journeys to build a brighter health future.
