More than 100 Geisinger Health System staff members have been trained to provide emotional support to colleagues during challenging situations.
The Resilience in Stressful Events (RISE) program had been in the planning stages for months and was scheduled to launch later this year, but Dr. Charlotte Collins, director of the Center for Professionalism and Wellbeing at Geisinger Health System, said the coronavirus pandemic prompted its unveiling last month.
"COVID-19 hit and we got it running in three weeks," Collins said.
The program is designed to pair a trained peer supporter with any staff or medical provider who finds themselves struggling during difficult times.
"Caretakers are not used to taking care of their own struggles," said Collins, adding that during the ongoing pandemic the stress is heightened. "It's physically challenging to work long hours in protective gear, mentally challenging and emotionally challenging."
Making sure the professionals who care for the sick are at their peak is the aim of the program, she said.
"To be at our best we need to be taking care of ourselves, including our emotional well-being," said Collins. "We want to keep people in the field, we don't want them to burn out."
About 100 peer supporters have received training to identify people who may need help ranging from talking about a situation to connecting them to other resources.
"What we know from tragedies is first responders naturally lean on one another and talk to each other," said Collins.
Geisinger respiratory therapist Linda Page is one of the program's volunteers.
“I wanted to be a peer supporter to give back to both the organization and to my coworkers. We all have to help each other get through these challenging times," she said. "I like the quick response for those who need support, and also the tiered approach to meeting needs, starting with listening with empathy.”