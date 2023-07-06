SUNBURY — County officials say they will rotate between three Northumberland district judges until a senior district judge can be put in place after former Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey resigned to assume his role as judge of common pleas.
Court Administrator Kevin O'Hearn said Shamokin District Judge John Gembic will hear any day cases for Sunbury and from there it will rotate between Milton District Judge Mike Diehl and Mount Carmel District Judge Bill Cole.
O'Hearn and Commissioner Chair Sam Schiccatano have reached out to state officials to expedite Sunbury attorney Rachel Wiest-Benner's appointment to the seat.
Wiest-Benner won a duel nomination for the District Judge seat vacated when Mike Toomey was sworn in last week.
Culver said the process has begun to get Wiest-Benner confirmed by the Senate.
O'Hearn said any Sunbury incidents after regular business hours would also be heard by the on-call district judge.
— FRANCIS SCARCELLA