SUNBURY — The youngest apprentice at the Gentlemen’s Barbershop (GBS) in Sunbury won top honors at the Berks County Barber Expo.
Nate Luciano, 19, of Sunbury, took first place in the student barber battle against 19 barbers from across the United States on March 5.
Luciano, a 2021 graduate of the Shikellamy School District, has been working as an apprentice for two years at the barbershop located at 300 Market St., Sunbury.
“It’s a great accomplishment, and I’m excited for more,” said Luciano. “Everyone here had a big part in it. I’m proud of myself for that.”
He was born in Puerto Rico and came to Sunbury in 2010. He started as an apprentice at the Barbershop by working the front desk and sweeping the floor, but he also saw all the other barbers working.
“I’d see do what they love doing and having fun, and I fell into it,” said Luciano.
“I love that it’s your own art, your own thing, and I can do what I love.”
The student barber battle at the annual Berks County event had Luciano and other student barbers complete a skin fade within 45 minutes. The haircut is a gradual transition from longer hair on the top of the head and shorter hair that is blended at the back and sides of the head.
“For me, (the challenge was) the time limit,” said Luciano. “I like to take awhile in my fade. There were a lot of amazing barbers out there. It was a tough challenge.”
Professional barbers judged the fades. Luciano said he won because of the detail—including a cross-like design. He received a trophy, brand new clippers and a bunch of products, he said.
He hopes to compete in other events.
Owner/barber Giovanni Tebar, who opened the Barbershop in 2014, said Luciano is the youngest apprentice ever at the shop to win a competition. Another student barber named Edwin Rivera, who works beside Luciano, won five years ago.
“I’m ecstatic for Nate,” said Tebar. “He put in the work for two years before he graduated. He did everything I asked. I’m excited that he trusted the process and put the hard work in. I knew he would do great.”
The expo is a “gold mine” of opportunity for young barbers to learn from people in the trade from all across the country, said Tebar.
Tebar said Luciano has many great influences at the Gentlemen’s Barbershop who have taught him much of what he knows.
