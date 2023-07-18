A Georgia man is charged with shooting at a co-worker during a dispute Monday afternoon in Kreamer.
Middleburg Police have charged Timberland Javonte' Shelton, 23, of Albany, Georgia, will multiple counts after police say he shot a 33-year-old North Carolina man around noon on Monday.
Police say Shelton and Kendrick Ra'Shay Bond, of Windsor, North Carolina, were working for a subcontractor providing solar power at Kreamer Feed. The two are not Kreamer Feed employees.
After a dispute, police say Shelton retrieved a handgun from a vehicle and fired at Bond. Bond fled on foot after the shooting, police said.
Both were taken into custody, police said. Bond posted $5,000 bail while Shelton was sent to Snyder County Prison with no bail conditions. They were arraigned by District Judge Bo Trawitz.
Charges include aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, carrying a concealed firearm without a license, possession of an instrument of crime, reckless endangerment of another and simple assault.
Middleburg Police were assisted by Selinsgrove State Police, the Snyder County Sheriff's office, Selinsgrove Borough Police, Kreamer Fire Department and paramedics from Selinsgrove and Middleburg.