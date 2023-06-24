SUNBURY — Hassan Salaam grew up in poverty and didn’t learn how to manage money until he participated in a 19-week Getting Ahead Foundation program two years ago.
“I was able to identify what I needed to learn, like budgeting and making a grocery list,” the Lewisburg resident said.
Founded by Rose Williams five years ago, Getting Ahead in the Valley is a nonprofit initiative for low-income residents who want to be self-sufficient. The program is offered in 47 states and seven countries.
The 19-week, no-cost program is offered in Sunbury, Milton and Shamokin and requires participants to spend 90 minutes each week learning how to move from poverty toward stability. Child care is offered free of charge.
“There’s a lot of self-assessment,” said Williams of the program that provides resources to help participants come up with a plan for improving many aspects of their lives, including physical and mental health, finances and communication.
The program teaches participants struggling with needing more money, food, housing or a vehicle on “how to earn it,” said Stephanie Reitmeyer, of Shamokin, one of eight certified program facilitators.
On Saturday, a ceremony was held for 10 new graduates of the Sunbury program. It is the eighth graduation in the Valley in five years.
Williams applauded their commitment to the program and their perfect attendance.
Graduate Doug Spengler said the program helped to boost his confidence and self-esteem and provided useful information for breaking the “vicious” cycle of poverty.
“Our children see us struggling and assume it’s okay because that’s how they see us,” he said. “We need to expect better from our children.”
Reitmeyer said the experience of volunteering with Getting Ahead has been “eye-opening. I learn (from participants) every day.”
Salaam said after he graduated, he continued to take courses in the Staying Ahead program which provides additional resources, such experts like a nutritionist and mechanic who discuss ways to plan a healthy meal or purchase a car.
In her remarks during the graduation ceremony at Catawissa Avenue United Methodist Church, Williams said one of the most important benefits of the program is the friendships that are made.
“That support will get us through the challenges every day,” she said.
For more information, visit www.gettingaheadfoundation.org or contact Willams at rose@gettingaheadfoundation.org.