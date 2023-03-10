MILTON — The Getting Ahead Foundation has announced its first Graduate Silent Auction. Founder Rose Williams was approached by a recent Getting Ahead graduate, Tammy Young, with the idea.
Young, with the help of fellow graduates, are coordinating a silent auction to benefit the Getting Ahead Foundation. The Graduate Silent Auction will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 29, at American Legion Post 44, 309 Point Township Drive, Northumberland. All items in the auction have been donated by local organizations and businesses. All donors were contacted and recruited by Young and her fellow graduates. The event has become a class project that continues to grow in size.
“I want to pay it forward by helping others and volunteering. Getting Ahead gave me so much help and resources. When I told Rose about my experience with silent auctions, she helped me use the skills I have to do something good for Getting Ahead,” shared Tammy Young, 2022 Getting Ahead graduate.
Young, Williams and numerous graduates are still collecting items for the auction. If any organization or business is interested in donating toward the event, contact Williams at 570-238-0478 or rose@gettingaheadfoundation.org.