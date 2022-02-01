SUNBURY — A Valley group is asking Sunbury officials to use $8,500 of COVID-19 relief money to help city residents get out of poverty.
Rose Williams, founder of "Getting Ahead in the Valley," a community initiative offered at no cost to interested families who are ready to begin moving toward freedom from poverty, asked City Council Monday for assistance in helping the group set up shop in Sunbury to help residents that may be struggling.
Individuals and families self-select themselves to participate in a curriculum called "Getting Ahead in a Just-Gettin'-By World" and create a future story for their family, according to Williams.
"We want to be able to continue to grow in the community and help low-income individuals," she said.
The group would be made up of 12 people during each 12-week session, Williams said.
Families would learn how to balance finances, establish goals, build healthy relationships and make a plan for financial freedom, Williams said.
The group is looking to receive the $8,500 as an investment in the city in order to buy supplies, provide weekly meals for the group and facilitate the program.
Councilman Rick Reichner said he is interested in learning more about the group and said he felt it was a positive program for residents looking to learn how to balance finances.
"This is something I want to learn more about," he said. "I think they do great work and I would like to continue to speak with them."
Mayor Josh Brosious agreed during Monday's meeting held in order to discuss possible spending of the nearly $1 million in American Rescue Fund money the city received.
"We are listening to everyone right now," he said. "This is something I think would be great for our community."
The program is a multi-phased self-sufficiency program that supports low-income individuals as they work to build resources and achieve goals toward stability, Williams said.
Williams said her group is part of the national Getting Ahead Foundation.