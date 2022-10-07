DANVILLE — Geisinger Health Plan has expanded its with Geisinger Gold Secure Rx (HMO D-SNP) into 16 new counties as part of the annual enrollment period (AEP), effective Oct. 1.
Geisinger Gold Secure Rx is designed for patients eligible for Medicare Part A, Medicare Part B and full Medicaid coverage. For those who qualify and reside in one of the counties serviced, the plan is available for enrollment year-round.
Geisinger Gold Secure Rx is now available in these counties: Adams, Armstrong, Beaver, Bedford, Berks, Blair, Bradford, Bucks, Butler, Cambria, Cameron, Carbon, Centre, Chester, Clarion, Clearfield, Clinton, Columbia, Crawford, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Elk, Forest, Franklin, Fulton, Greene, Huntingdon, Jefferson, Juniata, Lackawanna, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Luzerne, Lycoming, McKean, Mifflin, Monroe, Montour, Northampton, Northumberland, Perry, Philadelphia, Pike, Potter, Schuylkill, Snyder, Somerset, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Tioga, Union, Venango, Warren, Washington, Wayne, Westmoreland, Wyoming and York.
— THE DAILY ITEM