CARLISLE — The Giant Company launched Ship2Me, which will give customers access to an expanded assortment beyond traditional grocery categories and be delivered directly to one’s home.
Ship2Me complements the online grocery services offered through Giant Direct. In addition to ordering staple grocery and household products, Ship2Me gives more choices in categories including health and beauty, home décor, and other household items. Instead of picking up Ship2Me items at the store or having them delivered at a scheduled date and time, these items ship directly to customers from Ship2Me sellers.
All Ship2Me items have the option of free standard shipping, which takes between four and nine days. Ship2Me sellers may offer other shipping options such as Express or Next Day Delivery for an additional fee.
For more details on Ship2Me by GIANT and Ship2Me by MARTIN’S, visit giantfoodstores.com/pages/ship2me or martinsfoods.com/pages/ship2me.