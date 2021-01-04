The GIANT Company has donated $200,000 to Geisinger’s Fresh Food Farmacy program to offset the strain on food banks and food-insecure families across the state, the $200,000 gift from The GIANT Company will help sustain and expand the program.
According to a release from GIANT, "Education, diet and wellness coaches and assistants give Fresh Food Farmacy patients and families a “whole health” approach to their nutritional needs. Geisinger also plans to offer more wellness coaching through an app that will be created for patients of the program."
Through partnerships with local food organizations the Fresh Food Farmacy provides fresh, healthy food to patients and their families for up to 10 meals per week. Patient education is also an important factor in the program, which addresses two key factors, including food insecurity and uncontrolled diabetes.
Patients in the program have shown weight loss, lower blood pressure and improved measurements of triglycerides and cholesterol.
“Working with our incredible network of community partners, we continue to bring our new brand platform, For Today’s Table, to life in the communities we serve,” said Nicholas Bertram, president of The GIANT Company. “Like The GIANT Company, Geisinger believes that every family should be able to share a healthy meal. Since its launch, their Fresh Food Farmacy program has helped remove barriers to accessing nutritious, good-tasting food and we are honored to be able to support its expansion, bringing it to even more families.”