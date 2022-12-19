SUNBURY — A little bit of holiday cheer from the Northumberland County Children & Youth Services helped out Joshua Lehman and his family on Monday.
Lehman, of Coal Township, picked up gifts on the first day of the Northumberland County Children & Youth Services and Family Center Program’s 36th Christmas distribution. He said his 17-year-old daughter and her 2-year-old child have had some issues this year.
"We weren't sure if my daughter would be home, or what was going to happen. She was on a bad path," said Lehman at the distribution site at United Lutheran Church, 167 Seven Points Road outside of Sunbury. "We're starting to see the light and she's putting her priorities in place and where they need to be. This will give her a little boost to have something under the tree this year."
Lehman is one of 346 families with 888 children who will receive thousands of gifts this week from the program, said Carla Clark, the Children & Youth supervisor for the Family Center Program.
Some previous sponsors were unable to assist this year due to hard economic times, but the program picked up other sponsors and local grants to fund the program. Donors and sponsors include community members, church members, county employees, a softball team, schools, the Point Township Fire Department, the Sunbury Police Department, employees from Federal Correctional Institution Schuylkill in Minersville and employees and prisoners from State Correctional Institution Coal Township.
"It's been overwhelming but great," said Clark. "I get anxious about it and I lose sleep worrying about whether the needs will be met, but we always have the help and there's always someone who meets the needs."
Gifts included bikes, coats, toys, games, clothing, gaming chairs and wagons, said Clark.
Clark said Children & Youth services are often viewed as a negative presence in a family's life who "rips families apart," so programs like this show that the department wants to help families too.
Lisa Thomas, of Sunbury, volunteered her time on Monday for the second year in a row.
"It's heartwarming to see the reactions of families when we take the gifts to the cars," said Thomas. "They're very appreciative."
Clark said she starts planning the program in August and starts taking referrals in September. The sponsors are contacted in October.
The second day of distribution continues today at the church.