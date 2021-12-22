Michelle Schlagel says The Salvation Army has always been there for her when she needed a bit of support.
The organization reached out with assistance when she lived in the Reading area, and they have done so again as she works hard to make things work this holiday season with nine family members, including her children and grandchildren, in their Shamokin home.
The “grandbabies” are still quite young so there are no specific preferences for toys, but the food and gifts offered through the Salvation Army’s holiday program will make Christmas day and the new year brighter for the entire family, she said.
She wants everyone who contributes to the annual fund to know that their gifts are greatly appreciated.
“You will be blessed yourself for helping someone else,” she said.
The Here. For Good. Campaign is administered by the Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury and sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp., and Mifflinburg Bank & Trust.
The 1994 Charles B. Degenstein Foundation has matched the first $50,000 in donations, and that gift is included in today’s total of $115,958.78
Recent donors include: Michael & Sally Kobus, Lewisburg, $1,000; Roy H. Moyer Jr. & Carol J. Moyer Community Trust Fund, Northumberland, $500; Cary & Lisa Machesic, Pottsgrove, $500; Brook Keller, Lewisburg, $300; Jane Llewellyn & David Van Gilder, Shamokin Dam, $300; Richard and Joann Difrancesco, Selinsgrove, $250; Bret & Dawn Bertinet, Winfield, $200; John & Romany Fisher, Port Trevorton, $200; Norma Schutter, Selinsgrove, $200; Barbara & Miles Walborn, Selinsgrove, $150; Barry & Sally Hayhurst, Northumberland, $100; Roger & Nancy Watts, Milton, $100; Selinsgrove Area School District, $100; Iris Hoover, Liverpool, in Memory of Dean Hoover and Martha Shaffer, $100; Gene & Doris Kehler, Sunbury, $100; Shirly Wilhelm, Mifflinburg, $100; Susan Hegberg, Selinsgrove, $60; Dean Williard, Herndon, $50; Chestnut Tower Residents, $50; Jacob Gass, Sunbury, $25; Lisa Biden, $26 and $1,520 in anonymous donations.
Donors can make checks payable to “Here. For Good. Campaign” and mail or drop them off at any location of program co-sponsor Mifflinburg Bank & Trust. Donors also can mail a check to the bank at 250 E. Chestnut St., Mifflinburg, PA 17844 or donate online at www.hereforgoodcampaign.org.